“Grey’s Anatomy” has been cleared for an 18th season on ABC. The news comes less than two months after showrunner Krista Vernoff revealed the network had not yet decided on whether the show was coming back. In fact, Vernoff says she’d prepared a season finale and a series finale for the end of the 17th season — just in case. Series star Ellen Pompeo has negotiated a new contract that will keep her on the show, according to the Hollywood Reporter. She and costars Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. have all received pay raises, the trade publication reports. Does “Grey’s Anatomy” still come up with fresh stories? Are there any shows that are overdue for cancellation? I have watched since day 1, but was ready for it to be over. How many story lines can they come up with??? Each character has been shot, had surgery, been ill, recovered, coupled, divorced, came out, went back in, died, gotten back together…when is enough enough? I mean, I will still watch…I have to see it through!!

Grey’s No Longer in the Grey was originally published on mix1079.com

