Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Daily Floof Dosage

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
TheodoreFace

Source: Holly Haze / Holly Haze

I have had dogs (still do…just adopted Paris, the Siberian Husky 8 months ago….but that’s for another blog, because huskies…wow, just wow.) I have had cats (still do….Tank, my daughter’s cat and Armando, my son’s cat which are essentially MY cats since they live here! but I digress). I have had fish (still do…currently 5)…but this little guy, Theodore the Netherland Dwarf rabbit, has been such a delight….especially during this past year! My daughter and I found him in a listing on line and I am thankful we did! The lady did not know what she was doing. He had ticks and a respiratory infection. His first week with us was touch and go. I did not know one thing about rabbits, but he has been nothing but fun and joy. He is litter box trained and basically eats hay and some veg and fruit scraps. Of course he gets wayyyyy more than that, because look at this face! He is spoiled rotten and I wouldn’t have it any other way!! So, enjoy…more to come!

 

Daily Floof Dosage  was originally published on mix1079.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 4 weeks ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 1 month ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 1 month ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close