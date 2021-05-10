Arts & Entertainment
Amazon Prime’s Anthology Series ‘Solos’ Stars Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and More [Trailer]

Solos

Source: Jason LaVeris / Amazon Studios

Amazon Prime Video debuted the official trailer for the highly anticipated Amazon Original anthology series Solos. The seven-part anthology series explores the strange yet beautiful truths of what it means to be a human being. Solo discusses our present and future selves while highlighting that even during our most isolated times we are all connected through a shared human experience.

The series created by David Weil stars Academy Award-winning actors Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, Emmy Award-winning actor Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu. Each episode follows character-driven stories, which find deeper connections to one another.

In the short two-minute trailer, the characters are seen in their individual elements featuring eight “inspiring” performances. It appears that the eight characters are suddenly alone in their homes on a path to self-discovery. There is also a brief narration from the legendary voice of Morgan Freeman discussing how “we all feel alone in different ways.”

Amazon Studios’ Solos is executively produced by Weil and Laura Lancaster with Pixie Wespiser serving as a producer. Weil makes his directorial debut, helming three episodes. Sam Taylor-Johnson directs and executive produces two episodes as well.

The series is set to premiere May 21 exclusively on Prime Video. Watch the full trailer below.

Amazon Prime’s Anthology Series ‘Solos’ Stars Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and More [Trailer]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

