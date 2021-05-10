WATCH: Miley Cyrus & The Kid Laroi Perform “Without You” On SNL

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

While The Kid Laroi wasn’t booked as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live it was still good to see him and Miley Cyrus perform the hit single “Without You” together. It was a little different than what we are used to from the recording. Not bad different, just different. It was still beautifully done and Miley did a great job with all her performances including a special cover of Dolly Parton for a Mother’s Day Tribute. I always say Miley Cyrus is underrated as a vocalist but she definitely showcased her talents. Check out all the performances below!

Source: https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/pop/9569580/miley-cyrus-snl-mothers-day-performances-video/

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: