Television
HomeTelevision

WATCH: Miley Cyrus & The Kid Laroi Perform “Without You” On SNL

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

While The Kid Laroi wasn’t booked as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live it was still good to see him and Miley Cyrus perform the hit single “Without You” together.  It was a little different than what we are used to from the recording.  Not bad different, just different.  It was still beautifully done and Miley did a great job with all her performances including a special cover of Dolly Parton for a Mother’s Day Tribute.  I always say Miley Cyrus is underrated as a vocalist but she definitely showcased her talents.  Check out all the performances below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Source: https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/pop/9569580/miley-cyrus-snl-mothers-day-performances-video/

miley cyrus , saturday night live , snl , The Kid Laroi , without you

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 4 weeks ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 1 month ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 1 month ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close