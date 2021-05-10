Indy’s Connection: Racing into May W/ the Arts Council of Indianapolis

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Shannon Linker, Vice President of Artist Services and Engagement for the Arts Council of Indianapolis. They talked about the reception of the SWISH March Madness project and the twist that’s happening with the Welcome Race Fans project. Shannon also explained what the council has been doing to serve the arts community since the start of the pandemic and what that will continue to look like as the year continues. She also teased some upcoming events including the reopening of Gallery 924.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

