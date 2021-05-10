Indy's Connection
HomeIndy's Connection

Indy’s Connection: Racing into May W/ the Arts Council of Indianapolis

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Shannon Linker, Vice President of Artist Services and Engagement for the Arts Council of Indianapolis. They talked about the reception of the SWISH March Madness project and the twist that’s happening with the Welcome Race Fans project. Shannon also explained what the council has been doing to serve the arts community since the start of the pandemic and what that will continue to look like as the year continues. She also teased some upcoming events including the reopening of Gallery 924.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

arts council , indy 500 , Indy Car , indy's connection , local arts , metheny , race

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 4 weeks ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 1 month ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 1 month ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close