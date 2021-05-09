Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Swizz Beatz Doubles Down On Calling Out Phony Friends At DMX’s Funeral

He said what he said.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Memorial Service Held For Rapper DMX

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Swizz Beatz was closer to DMX than most, and made it a point to call out the phony friends who weren’t there for the late rapper when he was alive at his homegoing. In a recent interview with Angie Martinez, Swizz stood by what he said about X not getting the love he needed, and sycophants in his cipher.

“I just wish all these people showed up for him when he was here,” said Swizz at the Barclays Center on April 24. “You got thousands of people claiming who they are and tickets and things like that. This man needed everybody. He didn’t need everybody when he’s not here, he needed everybody when he was here. We have to learn to celebrate each other while we’re here.”

That’s all facts.

Martinez asked about who he was referencing. Although he didn’t name any name, Swizz pointed out that it wasn’t the fans he had issues with, but people closer to X who showed their true colors after his death.

“From the fans’ standpoint, X got a lot of love. It’s just the other love he was looking for I don’t think he got a lot of,” said Swizz “And that’s what made me want to say what I said at his homegoing because I was dealing with a lot of that. And I was with X a lot. Especially, recently. So I was very current in his life and understanding where he was at and what he was going through. So when I started seeing things, naturally as his brother, it just bothered me.”

Rest in power Dark Man X.

 

Swizz Beatz Doubles Down On Calling Out Phony Friends At DMX’s Funeral  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 4 weeks ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 1 month ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 1 month ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close