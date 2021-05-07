Watch: George Clooney Appears In Funny Sketch With Omaze To Support Charitable Cause

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

George Clooney appears in a new sketch with Omaze. Clooney is joined by his fictional roommate, seen terrorizing him with his weird obsession with Brad Pitt. The sketch was used as a fun and entertaining promotion encouraging people to contribute to a charitable cause. Clooney is offering fans a chance to hang with him and his wife Amal Cooney in Lake Como, Italy.

In the four minute sketch, Clooney becomes roommates with a random guy during quarantine after coming to pick up an item he purchased on Craigslist and according to his new roommate, he never went home. While Clooney seems excited about his newfound circumstances, his new roommate is enthused and unimpressed. Clooney’s strange obsession with fellow actor Brad Pitt just makes the concept this new roommate experience even weirder.

“Two regular guys living together like best friends,” Clooney exclaims in the sketch.

In one scene, George Clooney is seen in a room full of Brad Pitt posters holding a pillow with Brad’s face plastered on it. Though his roommate’s initial reaction of rooming with a celebrity was different, he was quickly reminded that George Clooney is an average, strange human like the rest of us.

An interesting comedy sketch to garner people’s attention. Nonetheless, another great reason to support Clooney’s efforts through his foundation for justice. Each donation towards the cause supports the Clooney Foundation for Justice through grants from Charities Aid Foundation America. The Clooney Foundation for Justice works advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world.

One lucky winner can bring a friend to spend time with George and Amal Clooney at their home in Lake Como. The Clooney’s will fly you and a friend out to Italy, put you and your friend up in a hotel, and invite you over for dinner and great conversation. How lovely is that?

To enter for a chance to hand with George and Amal Clooney, visit the website for more details on how to submit while supporting a charitable cause. Watch the full sketch with Omaze below.

Watch: George Clooney Appears In Funny Sketch With Omaze To Support Charitable Cause was originally published on globalgrind.com

