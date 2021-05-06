Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul Meetup Erupts In Chaos At Miami Press Event

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul are scheduled to fight June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, but things got heated Thursday (May 6), when Logan’s brother, Jake Paul, snatched the baseball hat off of Floyd’s head.

What followed can only be described as total bedlam, as footage from multiple angles captured Mayweather, his team and Paul in a chaotic game of cat-and-mouse, with Mayweather even threatening to “kill” the popular YouTuber.

Tensions were already high: Mayweather taunted Jake and even teased that he’d be willing to fight both brothers on the same night. Jake Paul, a trained fighter known for pulling outlandish stunts, took things to another level as he said “Got your hat” before quickly snatching the hat off Floyd’s head and running.

Of course, the footage, which quickly went viral, made for great conversation on Twitter.

“You can hear Jake Paul’s voice break as his team try to hide him in a closet after getting slapped up by Floyd Mayweather’s team for stealing his hat.” The Fite Zone wrote. “Looks like he’s trying to hide a cut above his eye too?”

In one video, members of Jake Paul’s team can be seen stuffing the 24-year-old into a closet, apparently in an attempt to hide him from Floyd and his crew.

Looking a bit shaken, Paul, ever the showman, continued his taunt.

“Got your hat.” He repeated, though with a little less energy this time.

Floyd was nearly inconsolable following the incident. While it isn’t clear if the two men have spoken since the brawl, one thing is for sure: Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, is still scheduled to fight Mayweather June 6 – and now the championship boxer will bring a whole new level of aggression to this amusing but highly anticipated matchup.

