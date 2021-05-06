RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

With the success of both WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, fans can’t wait to continue to delve into Disney+’s continuation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Loki is next up to bat.

Looking to appease the hardcore MCU fans subscribing to their streaming network, Disney+ has decided to move up the release date for the highly-anticipated series albeit it’s only a few days. In a new short video Loki star Tom Holland makes the case for the antihero to be considered a good guy as he’s “heroic” and “charming,” before declaring that “Wednesday’s are the new Fridays.”

That’s when we see the release date change from June 11th to June 9th.

Well, something’s something, right?

The new Loki series will get into what Loki was up to after disappearing with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. Traveling through time and altering human history, Loki will find himself helping the Time Variance Authority restore the proper timeline in the MCU.

Sounds like hella fun. [Editor’s Note: Actress Wunmi Mosaku is down, so we’re in off g.p.]

Check out the short below and let us know if you’ll be checking for Loki come June 9th.

Disney+’s MCU Series ‘Loki’ Gets Release Date Moved Up was originally published on hiphopwired.com

