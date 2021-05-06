RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Next to being a hot girl, Megan Thee Stallion loves being a dog mom. We’re gonna get to see more of that side on a new show coming to Snapchat.

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion announced to her fans she was taking a break from her music career but assured the hotties she would be back. In the meantime, she is still keeping the hotties updated with her life through social media. Variety reports the Good News crafter is getting her own Snapchat show called Off Thee Leash With Megan Thee Stallion, and it is being produced by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Westbrook Media group.

The show is geared toward the younger audience who still faithfully use the app and is part of the Snap Original series slate of 128 shows like Swae Lee’s upcoming docuseries Swae Meets World. Surprisingly the shows are viewed by over 400 million users and with 90% of them being from Gen-Z. Off Thee Leash With Megan Thee Stallion will focus on the rapper hanging with her famous friends and introducing their pets to her equally famous pooch, French Bulldog 4oe.

Speaking about the show, Snap Originals head, Vanessa Guthrie said, “We are constantly trying to find stories that we think will resonate with our audience, coupled with talent and creators.”

Off Thee Leash joins the long list of endeavors outside of music the “Savage” rapper is attached to. Despite being on some sort of hiatus, she will be putting those legendary knees to work when she hits the stage at Rolling Loud in Miami and the recently announced 2021 Governor’s Ball music festival in NYC.

It looks like summer 2021 is going to be a hot girl one indeed.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Megan The Stallion Is Putting Her Dog Mom Skills On Display In New Snapchat Show ‘Off Thee Leash’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: