Music
Home

DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk “Every Chance I Get,” 21 Savage “Spiral” & More | Daily Visuals

DJ Khaled links up with Lil Baby and Lil Durk for a lil fire and 21 Savage gets caught up in a Jigsaw game. Today's Daily Visuals.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
DJ Khaled

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

It’s been almost a week since DJ Khaled released his much revered project Khaled Khaled and since it’s drop it seems like he’s dished out a new visual in support of the album every day since.

Today the “We The Best” producer comes through with a new video for the Lil Baby and Lil Durk collaboration “Every Chance I Get” in which the two style some icey pieces while the some cars are set ablaze and some hotties flex their plump assets. This man’s about to drop a video for every damn song on that album by the time the week’s out.

21 Savage meanwhile finds himself in a Saw situation and for his clip to “Spiral” hangs upside down in the film franchise’s iconic torture room while scenes from the Saw spinoff, Spiral play throughout the clip.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Eminem, DJ Paul, and more.

DJ KHALED FT. LIL BABY & LIL DURK – “EVERY CHANCE I GET”

21 SAVAGE – “SPIRAL”

EMINEM – “ALFRED’S THEME”

DJ PAUL – “WHO YOU FOOLIN?”

SHELLEY FKA DRAM – “ALL PRIDE ASIDE”

SHAD – “OUT OF TOUCH”

DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk “Every Chance I Get,” 21 Savage “Spiral” & More | Daily Visuals  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 3 weeks ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 4 weeks ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 4 weeks ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 1 month ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close