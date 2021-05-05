Coronavirus (COVID-19)
HomeCoronavirus (COVID-19)

Marion County eases outdoor capacity restrictions in light of CDC guidelines

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

 

 

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Public Health Department is easing outdoor COVID-19 restrictions based on new guidelines established by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

The announcement was made during an afternoon virtual press conference on Wednesday.

According to MCPHD director Dr. Virginia Caine, Marion County will allow 50% capacity at outdoor events, effective Thursday at 12 a.m. That includes events at sports venues and raceways.

Capacity limits for indoor events are still capped at 25%.

“Large events and gatherings will need to have contact information of their attendees to allow for contact tracing in case we have an event where positive cases are identified,” said Caine.

Caine continued to encourage Marion County residents to get a coronavirus vaccine.

“The COVID-19 vaccine, it is our route to freedom and safety,” she said.

 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

 

Source: https://www.wishtv.com/news/coronavirus/marion-county-eases-outdoor-capacity-restrictions-in-light-of-cdc-guidelines/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+WISHTV_News+%28WISHTV.com+%7C+Indianapolis%2C+IN+-+News%29 – Jess Vermeulen

CDC , COVID-19 , indianapolis , indy , marion county

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 3 weeks ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 4 weeks ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 4 weeks ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 1 month ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close