Marvel Moves Up Release Date For "Loki"

I don’t know about you but I’m a huge fan of ALL the Marvel Movies.  I think it’s safe to say that I’m not the only one.  Even after the Avengers: End Game, they still have plenty to give with the latest Marvel series on Disney plus.  First it was WandaVision, and most recently  The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.  But with that coming to an end we are just waiting for the next series “Loki”.  Which looks phenomenal if you haven’t seen the trailer yet.

But we just started May and the show doesn’t come out until JUNE!!  Now normally these shows have been releasing on Fridays, but they announced that they are going to move it up a couple of days and are going to be releasing episodes on Wednesday!

So we still have to wait a bit, but we can trim a couple of days off that wait time and have something to look forward to on Wednesdays!

 

 

 

Source: https://www.buzzfeed.com/kristenharris1/loki-disney-release-day

