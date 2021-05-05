Olivia Rodrigo Exclusive Performance & Interview on MTV

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Olivia Rodrigo’s star has exploded this year. Of course she’s been working on different shows for Disney including her latest role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, (seriously could they have a longer name? lol) and her song “Driver’s License” took over the world! Now you can see her everywhere! She’ll be performing on the upcoming Brit Awards and she’s the musical guest for Saturday Night Live on May 15. So it’s not a surprise when you see MTV selected her to be the MTV Push Artist Of The Month.

She did an exclusive performance of “Driver’s License” and “Deja Vu” perhaps offering a sneak peak of what her SNL performance might look and sound like. She also did an interview where they asked her what song did she wish she had written. Check out the performance and the interview below.

source : MTV & https://uproxx.com/pop/olivia-rodrigo-song-wish-written-kesha-praying/

