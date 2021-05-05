Celebrity News
Puma To Release New Collabo With Nipsey Hussle’s ‘The Marathon Continues’

Nipsey's legacy lives on...

Nipsey Hussle x Puma dinner

Source: Jennifer Johnson / PUMA

Sometimes it’s still hard to believe that the young and promising talent that was Nipsey Hussle is no longer with us. But through his music Nip continues to live in our hearts and now Puma is teaming with his TMC (The Marathon Continues) brand to put some Hussle on our bodies.

The new Puma/TMC capsule collection will feature some footwear and t-shirts that will be absolute must-have attire for the hardcore Nipsey Hussle fan. The kicks will come draped in a grey suede with gold accents and the “TMC” logo stamped on the heel while the all-white tee will feature the Puma/TMC logo on the chest. Simple and yet still as dope as can be.

Yeah, we can’t wait for this one.

A year before his shocking death, Nipsey and Puma had inked a deal that would’ve made Hussle an ambassador for the brand and now we finally get the collaboration that fans have been waiting for.

The Puma/TMC capsule collection is set to drop on May 7th at select Puma retailers. Will you be picking up some pieces when they hit shelves? Let us know in the comments section below.

Puma To Release New Collabo With Nipsey Hussle’s ‘The Marathon Continues’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

