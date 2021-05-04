Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Lil Yachty Reveals His New Nail Polish Line, ‘Negatives 001’

Well, they do say idle hands are the devil's workshop and this man is keeping busy so...

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Onyx Grand Opening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

This new era of Hip-Hop has seen its fair share of questionable and downright weird moves that’s constantly drawn the ire of 80’s and 90’s babies alike.

Now Lil Yachty is pushing the envelope and has teamed with Crete to debut his own line of nail polish line for women and metrosexual men who need that right shine on their nails whenever throwing up the peace sign. Dubbed his Negatives 001, Yachty’s new venture into the cosmetics game is sure to create buzz and possibly billions if Kylie Jenner’s line has shown us anything.

Demonstrating his new product with his own manicured mittens, Negative 001’s come packaged in black cylindrical vials and will be available for purchase on Crete’s website come May 21st.

Now, we know what you’re thinking, but before y’all go out there and slander Yachty for his new feminist product, remember that the man and his cabin crew do hand out fades like barbers when need be. So approach at your own peril.

What do y’all think of Lil Yachty’s new business venture? Let us know in the comments section below.

Lil Yachty Reveals His New Nail Polish Line, ‘Negatives 001’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 3 weeks ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 4 weeks ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 4 weeks ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 1 month ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close