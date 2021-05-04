Celebrity News
Will Smith Says “He’s In Worst Shape Of His Life”

When I first read that headline, I thought, “Same!”  It’s always interesting to see celebrities have the same struggles as us “regular” people. Will Smith did just that and got really real on social media and shared a picture of himself in the worst shape of his life.

Of course in classic Will Smith fashion it connected with people on different levels.  Some people thought it was funny and were laughing WITH Will, although they possibly could just be laughing AT Will.  And others came to the same realization that he did.

But I have no doubt that he will work himself back into phenomenal shape.  I mean this guy went through boxing training to play legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, and remember him doing pull ups in “I am legend”?!  This is the before picture, and I’m sure we will see an “after” in the future!

