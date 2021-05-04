Celebrity News
Drake Accused Of Being A Homewrecker On Instagram

8-year relationship sunk off one rapper? Okay...

Cleveland Cavaliers v Toronto Raptors - Game Three

Real talk, would you trust your woman to spend time alone with Drake Diesel? Even if it was to get a record deal? We thought not, but someone did and it went exactly as you’d expect it to, allegedly.

Over the weekend the Certified Lover Boy artist was accused of being a homewreckin’ snake by a man named Jamie Sun, who said the Canadian crooner slept with his former fiancé, singer Naomi Sharon. Taking to IG to spill the tea (and picked up on Reddit), Sun described how a “world star” celeb hit up Sharon to offer her a record deal and then flied the couple out to meet them, and began recording vocals for Certified Lover Boy.

In the IG post Sun described the encounter with the “world star” before revealing that suddenly the trust was gone and he had “knifes” in his back and heart.

While he never named names, Jamie got the buzz going when he made a Drake reference in an IG post stating “I don’t drink champaign papi.”

If this is true, Drizzy ain’t sh*t for this one. Since Sun put Sharon on blast for allegedly creeping with the King of The North, the comments have been turned off on her IG page as y’all know social media users would have their own knives out for her. To be fair though, we just noticed her now because of the allegations so having the comments turned off might’ve been something she’s been doing.

Peep Naomi doing her thing below.

She’s pretty good actually. No wonder she caught Drake’s ears and eye. Y’all know he likes them thick.

Neither Noami nor Drake has responded to the allegations, but Sun seems convinced that it went down between the two. He’s since stated that he’s moved on from the 8-year relationship and “with the healing I want to be together with.”

In the end what we got from this is that if Drake wants to sign your girl to a record deal, just say no or break-up with her because it may not end well.

Close