Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

The Weeknd Calls The Grammys Corrupt, Boycott Still In Effect

Abel has spoken.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In Malibu - March 17 2021

Source: MEGA / Getty

The Weeknd is going ten toes down with his feelings towards The Grammys. He has called out the committee as being unscrupulous and more.

As spotted on The New Post the Canadian performer is unimpressed by the Recording Academy’s recent announcement. On Friday, April 30 the organization released a statement saying they will no longer choose award winners via secret committees. “Among the changes are the elimination of Nominations Review Committees, a reduction in the number of categories in which voters may vote, two GRAMMY® Award category additions, and more” the press release read. “These updates are a result of extensive discussions and collaboration over the course of the last year amongst a special subcommittee of Recording Academy members and elected leaders, and were voted on by the Academy’s Board of Trustees. These changes go into effect immediately for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards® taking place Jan. 31, 2022.”

In a recent interview with Variety the “Save Your Tears” singer made it clear he will not be taking his talents to their ceremonies. “The trust has been broken for so long between the Grammy organization and artists that it would be unwise to raise a victory flag,” he said. “I think the industry and public alike need to see the transparent system truly at play for the win to be celebrated, but it’s an important start. I remain uninterested in being a part of the Grammys, especially with their own admission of corruption for all these decades. I will not be submitting in the future.”

The Weeknd’s disdain for the Grammys started after he failed to get any nominations for his critically acclaimed After Hours album in late 2020. The organization’s interim president Harvey Mason Jr. has denied all allegations of corruption.

 

The Weeknd Calls The Grammys Corrupt, Boycott Still In Effect  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 3 weeks ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 4 weeks ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 4 weeks ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 1 month ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close