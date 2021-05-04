Celebrity News
Demi Lovato Gets Covid-19 Vaccine

Demi Lovato is the latest celebrity to show themselves getting the Covid-19 vaccine!  Just a couple weeks ago her former Camp Rock co-star Joe Jonas shared video of him getting his vaccine on television.  As the world tries to get back to “normal”, the talks of the vaccine have increased.  Some people seem hesitant and unsure about it, others have already been fully vaccinated and technically can hang out with others who’ve been vaccinated mask free!  But if you have questions Lovato said, “Wanting to know more is a good thing — it means you want to be informed.” She also shared the link to get that information – vaxbecause.org

Demi’s said her decision to get the vaccine came down to this, ” I simply would rather risk potential side effects of a vaccine than risk lives by catching or spreading covid”

COVID-19 , demi lovato , Vaccine

