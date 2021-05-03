RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts are set to kick off an effort to raise awareness about mental health.

Colts owner Jim Irsay and his family created the “Kicking the Stigma” initiative.

Ashley Powell, director of public relations for the Colts, was on Daybreak Monday.

She discussed the goal for the fundraiser, why the Irsay family chose this cause, some of the online auction items of note, where the funds raised will go and it benefit those in need.

The auction will run from May 3-6.

For more information on the online auction, click here.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

Source: https://www.wishtv.com/news/colts-kicking-the-stigma-online-auction-set-to-get-underway/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+WISHTV_News+%28WISHTV.com+%7C+Indianapolis%2C+IN+-+News%29 – Adam Staten

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: