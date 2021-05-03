Ariana Grande Shares Her Story And Resources For Mental Health

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Many artists, athletes, and celebrities have become more and more vocal about mental health. Ariana Grande is one of those celebrities and in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month she shared a very helpful post on Instagram. We all know the traumatic experiences that Ariana has gone through and she’s talked about suffering from PTSD. She shares a bunch of resources like websites and phone numbers you can use and shared this encouraging message in her post, “here’s to ending the stigma around mental health and normalizing asking for help. healing isn’t linear, fun, quick or at all easy but we are here and we’ve got to commit to making this time as healthy, peaceful and beautiful as possible. the work is so hard but we are capable and worth it. sending so much love and strength.” Remember you’re not alone, it’s ok not to be ok, and everyone could use some help.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: