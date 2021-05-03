Indy’s Connecting: Reducing Mental Health Stigma and Doing Intentional Self Care During Mental Health Month W/ MHAI

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

This week, host Emily Metheny continued her conversation with David Berman, Vice President of Harm Reduction and Crisis Stabilization Services for Mental Health America of Indiana. They talked about reducing stigma surrounding mental health, doing intentional self care, finding resources, and much more.

You can call 2-1-1 locally to find resources or visit bewellindiana.com.

You can also find more resources for mental health, depression, and suicide prevention here or by visiting our mental health resources tab under News + Features.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

