Justin Timberlake not so excited that “It’s Gonna Be MAY”

Looks like JT doesn’t love the “Hey, It’s Gonna Be MAY” memes as much as I do (or the rest of the planet for that matter).

The iconic meme that begins to creep up on us in all of our social pages starting in the middle of April every year, does not get Justin excited for that next month coming at him – turns out it has the opposite effect according to N*SYNC bandmate Lance Bass. Lance was talking to US WEEKLY recently when he let slip that his favorite way to annoy his old boy band buddy was to send him multiple versions of the now-famous meme in their private “NSYNC group chat (a group chat that I would love to be apart of). And although Lance thinks that it is super cool that Justin is linked to one of the biggest memes of all time, I get the feeling that Mr.Timberlake doesn’t think so!

