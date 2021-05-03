Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Justin Timberlake not so excited that “It’s Gonna Be MAY”

Don't tell JT thats "It's Gonna Be MAY"

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
The Tonight Show With Jay Leno

Source: Kevin Winter/Tonight Show / Getty

Looks like JT doesn’t love the “Hey, It’s Gonna Be MAY” memes as much as I do (or the rest of the planet for that matter).

The iconic meme that begins to creep up on us in all of our social pages starting in the middle of April every year, does not get Justin excited for that next month coming at him – turns out it has the opposite effect according to N*SYNC bandmate Lance Bass.  Lance was talking to US WEEKLY recently when he let slip that his favorite way to annoy his old boy band buddy was to send him multiple versions of the now-famous meme in their private “NSYNC group chat (a group chat that I would love to be apart of).  And although Lance thinks that it is super cool that Justin is linked to one of the biggest memes of all time, I get the feeling that Mr.Timberlake doesn’t think so!

 

 

 

 

 

Check the full story, CLICK HERE.

 

The Latest:

Justin Timberlake not so excited that “It’s Gonna Be MAY”  was originally published on mix1079.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 3 weeks ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 4 weeks ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 4 weeks ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 1 month ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close