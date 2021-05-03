Indy
Two students killed in crash on their way to prom in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY — Two high school students on their way to prom were killed in a crash Saturday evening near Arcadia.

The two-car crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. near Lacy Road and East 281st Street, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryan McClain said.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Hamilton Heights School Corporation said all scheduled prom activities were canceled and counselors would be available at the Elite Banquet Center in Kokomo and at the Hamilton Heights High School Media Center until 11 p.m. Saturday.

“We share our heartfelt condolences to the families of the students impacted by this tragedy,” Superintendent Dr. Derek Arrowood said in a statement. “No one expects something like this to happen, and when it does, it leaves an entire community grieving. Please keep these families and our students in your thoughts and prayers.”

The students were in the car with four people, McClain said. Two students, Lendon Byram, the driver, and Kalen Hart, the front seat passenger, died. Two high school-aged students were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

 

Two students killed in crash on their way to prom in Hamilton County  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

