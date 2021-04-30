Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Does the Yeezy Logo Look Too Much Like Walmart’s?

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
London Celebrity Sightings - October 10, 2020

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

Retail giant Walmart is not happy with music and fashion superstar Kanye West over what appears to be a nearly identical logo.

The popular discount store chain “has filed a notice of opposition to a trademark” that Yeezy the man has filled for Yeezy the product.

What is the reason?  A “likelihood of confusion” that could have customers of both brands confused.

West had filed his trademark earlier last year for his logo, which has “eight dotted lines emanating from a negative space circle.”

Fast forward to Spring of this year, where Walmart “filed a notice of opposition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office,” claiming that West’s Yeezy design looks too much like the retail chain.

Walmart has been using its current logo since 2007, though instead of eight sets of dotted lines, it features six bolded strokes.

Both designs stem from a “negative space circle.”

To see for yourself, take a look right below at the two logos.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

CNN reports that in a letter, Walmart claims it communicated with Yeezy in July and August of 2020 as well as in January, February and March of 2021 regarding the logo.

“To date, we have not received any conclusive information from Yeezy regarding the planned use or any cooperation from Yeezy in order to find common ground,” the letter states, according to CNN.

There is also no word from West as to whether or not he will respond.  He does have until the end of May as to how he plans to address Walmart in court.

Do you think Kanye West is ripping off Walmart with the new Yeezy logo?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Neil Mockford and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Saving Our Daughters

Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland

9 photos Launch gallery

Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland

Continue reading Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland

Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland

During Women’s History Month Saving Our Daughters Inspires Girls of Cleveland and Harlem of New York thru Reading

Does the Yeezy Logo Look Too Much Like Walmart’s?  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 3 weeks ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 4 weeks ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 4 weeks ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 1 month ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close