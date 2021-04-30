Does the Yeezy Logo Look Too Much Like Walmart’s?

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Retail giant Walmart is not happy with music and fashion superstar Kanye West over what appears to be a nearly identical logo.

The popular discount store chain “has filed a notice of opposition to a trademark” that Yeezy the man has filled for Yeezy the product.

What is the reason? A “likelihood of confusion” that could have customers of both brands confused.

West had filed his trademark earlier last year for his logo, which has “eight dotted lines emanating from a negative space circle.”

Fast forward to Spring of this year, where Walmart “filed a notice of opposition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office,” claiming that West’s Yeezy design looks too much like the retail chain.

Walmart has been using its current logo since 2007, though instead of eight sets of dotted lines, it features six bolded strokes.

Both designs stem from a “negative space circle.”

To see for yourself, take a look right below at the two logos.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

CNN reports that in a letter, Walmart claims it communicated with Yeezy in July and August of 2020 as well as in January, February and March of 2021 regarding the logo. “To date, we have not received any conclusive information from Yeezy regarding the planned use or any cooperation from Yeezy in order to find common ground,” the letter states, according to CNN.

There is also no word from West as to whether or not he will respond. He does have until the end of May as to how he plans to address Walmart in court.

Do you think Kanye West is ripping off Walmart with the new Yeezy logo?

