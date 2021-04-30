Kid Cudi And The NFL Team Up On Limited-Edition “2021 Draft” Starter Jacket

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

The National Football League and Kid Cudi have teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind Starter pullover jacket to commemorate the 2021 NFL Draft, taking place April 29-May 1 in Kid Cudi’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

The symbolic Starter jacket showcases the NFL Shield, all 32-team logos, and Kid Cudi’s Moon Man logo in a mix of embroidered and chenille patches. The jacket features an all-over logo design, a hidden front pocket, an elastic waistband and cuffs, and a hood with drawstrings. Additionally, we get toggle closure on the neck. This piece is made of crinkled nylon material with poly satin lining for the interior.

This drop is a 180-degree turn from the rapper’s very polarizing fashion choices when he recently appeared as the musical talent on Saturday Night Live. As a tribute to Kurt Cobain, he sported a Virgil Abloh designed dress that featured a floral print that resembled the infamous dress the Nirvana frontman once wore.

“Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a f***in genius!! Love you man we did it!!!” Cudi wrote on Twitter.

The Kid Cudi x NFL limited-edition Starter jacket is available now. You can purchase here at a price of $275.00 USD.

