Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Kid Cudi And The NFL Team Up On Limited-Edition “2021 Draft” Starter Jacket

From floral dresses to breakaway pullovers like that.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
KID CUDI NFL DRAFT STARTER JACKET

Source: SHOP.KIDCUDI.COM / SHOP.KIDCUDI.COM

The National Football League and Kid Cudi have teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind Starter pullover jacket to commemorate the 2021 NFL Draft, taking place April 29-May 1 in Kid Cudi’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

The symbolic Starter jacket showcases the NFL Shield, all 32-team logos, and Kid Cudi’s Moon Man logo in a mix of embroidered and chenille patches. The jacket features an all-over logo design, a hidden front pocket, an elastic waistband and cuffs, and a hood with drawstrings. Additionally, we get toggle closure on the neck. This piece is made of crinkled nylon material with poly satin lining for the interior.

This drop is a 180-degree turn from the rapper’s very polarizing fashion choices when he recently appeared as the musical talent on Saturday Night Live. As a tribute to Kurt Cobain, he sported a Virgil Abloh designed dress that featured a floral print that resembled the infamous dress the Nirvana frontman once wore.

Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You  @virgilabloh ur a f***in genius!! Love you man we did it!!!” Cudi wrote on Twitter.

The Kid Cudi x NFL limited-edition Starter jacket is available now. You can purchase here at a price of $275.00 USD.

Photo: ShopKidCudi.com/Getty

Kid Cudi And The NFL Team Up On Limited-Edition “2021 Draft” Starter Jacket  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 3 weeks ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 4 weeks ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 4 weeks ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 1 month ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close