Indianapolis Colts Draft Pick Kwity Paye Tells Mother She’s Retired During The NFL Draft [Watch]

When you grow up, hopefully, one of your goals is to help your parents retire and worry about nothing. For young players entering the NFL, that goal extends to help your parents who helped you on your journey to the league. That’s exactly what new Indianapolis Colts Defensive Lineman Kwity Paye did on draft night. The first pick of the Colts 2021 draft will become a millionaire as soon as he signs his contract. When asked by ESPN’s Maria Taylor what being drafted changes for the prospect of his family and his mother, Agnes, Paye said that his mom has done the work and she’s now retired.

Paye was born at a refugee camp in Guinea after his mother and family fled their home country of Libera during a civil war where their tribe, was targeted. Members of Paye’s family including his grandfather was killed in the war. Anges immigrated to Sierra Leone where she spent years before landing in Guinea, where Kwity was born. The Paye family would land in Rhode Island where Kwity would become a standout football player. He landed a scholarship to the University of Michigan and now he’s a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

Watch their amazing story below.

