Indy
HomeIndy

Indianapolis Colts Draft Pick Kwity Paye Tells Mother She’s Retired During The NFL Draft [Watch]

In a now-viral video, Indianapolis Colts Draft Pick Kwity Paye tells his mother Agnes she's now retired during the NFL Draft

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
2021 NFL Draft

Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

When you grow up, hopefully, one of your goals is to help your parents retire and worry about nothing. For young players entering the NFL, that goal extends to help your parents who helped you on your journey to the league. That’s exactly what new Indianapolis Colts Defensive Lineman Kwity Paye did on draft night. The first pick of the Colts 2021 draft will become a millionaire as soon as he signs his contract. When asked by ESPN’s Maria Taylor what being drafted changes for the prospect of his family and his mother, Agnes, Paye said that his mom has done the work and she’s now retired.

Paye was born at a refugee camp in Guinea after his mother and family fled their home country of Libera during a civil war where their tribe, was targeted. Members of Paye’s family including his grandfather was killed in the war. Anges immigrated to Sierra Leone where she spent years before landing in Guinea, where Kwity was born. The Paye family would land in Rhode Island where Kwity would become a standout football player. He landed a scholarship to the University of Michigan and now he’s a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

Watch their amazing story below.

Source | Boston.com

RELATED: Report: Carson Wentz Traded To The Colts

RELATED: Colts Quarterback Philip Rivers Announces His Retirement

All The Fine Big-Backed Black Men In Suits Who Were In The NFL Last Night

9 photos Launch gallery

All The Fine Big-Backed Black Men In Suits Who Were In The NFL Last Night

Continue reading All The Fine Big-Backed Black Men In Suits Who Were In The NFL Last Night

All The Fine Big-Backed Black Men In Suits Who Were In The NFL Last Night

[caption id="attachment_3026477" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Andy Lyons / Getty[/caption] Round one of the NFL draft was last night and a whole lot of football stuff went down. The #1 draft pick went to the Cardinals, who smartly scooped up football phenom Kyler Murray and the Giants pulled a real New York move and went for the less talented player, Daniel Jones, to lead their team into their next years. The Washington Redskins snagged Dwayne Haskins, who was originally thought to be going to the Giants, but again, the Giants love to make bad decisions (a la Odell Beckham). Anyhoo, enough of the football talk. Let’s get to what we came here for, the fine big backed Black men dressed in eclectic suits.

Indianapolis Colts Draft Pick Kwity Paye Tells Mother She’s Retired During The NFL Draft [Watch]  was originally published on hot963.com

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 3 weeks ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 4 weeks ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 4 weeks ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 1 month ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close