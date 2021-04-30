WATCH: Eliott King Tests New MLB The Show ’21

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Anyone who knows me knows that I LOVE video games! Possibly a little too much but that’s another conversation for another time. But the new MLB The Show ’21 is out and available for both Playstation and XBOX. So if your friends have the other system you can still play with them. As you’ll see in this video, I’m struggling through my first time through. Luckily there’s different modes for beginners like myself and the most skillful players who want to challenge themselves and everything in between. In this video I try out the “Road To The Show” mode where you make a player and work their way up to the big leagues. I always love modes like this because it let’s me pretend I’m super athletic since I’m not in real life. But laugh at all my rookie mistakes and get just a little taste of what this game has to offer!

