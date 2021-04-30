Celebrity News
Peep The Video for DJ Khaled’s Jay-Z & Nas Featured “Sorry Not Sorry”

This joint is mellow but goes hella hard...

DJ Khaled - "Sorry Not Sorry" Music Video

Source: screencap / Youtube

Last night DJ Khaled finally released his much-hyped album, Khaled Khaled, and to accompany the drop he came through with visuals for the first single off the project, “Sorry Not Sorry.”

Featuring Hip-Hop icons, Nas and Jay-Z, the track also incorporates the vocal talents of James Fauntleroy and Harmonies by The Hive. For the visuals to the dope cut, Nas, Jay and Khaled get their grown man on by styling in high-end tuxedos while toasting to decades of success and reminding everyone they’re still not to be played with.

“Its white gloves for me/haters know not to touch me, I’m with the f*ckery (f*ck with me),” Jay matter-of-factly states. Real talk, we believe him. You can take the man out of Brooklyn but you can’t take the Brooklyn out the man.

It’s hella dope to see Jay and Nas on a track together again as it shows they’ve come a long way from their drama and the first collaboration, “Black Republican.” Yeah, a title like that in 2021 would have social media outraged one way or another regardless. Just sayin.’

Check out the visuals for “Sorry Not Sorry” below and let us know if you’re f*ckin’ with this or not.

Photo: Screencap

