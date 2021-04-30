Celebrity News
Travis Scott Announces Return Of Astroworld Festival On 29th Birthday

Raging will commence in November for the two-day event in Houston, Texas.

Travis Scott

Source: Gonzales Photo/Avalon / WENN

Travis Scott has kept a lower profile of late after last dropping a project in 2019 with the collaboration album JackBoys. While he preps his latest studio album in Utopia for a 2021 release, the raging star announced the return of his Astroworld Festival for this coming November in Houston.

On Friday (April 30), which also happens to be Cactus Jack’s 29th birthday, Scott shared that the festival is on its way back with an expanded two-day format.

The event will hit H-Town’s NRG Park in the fall on November 5 through November 6, kicking off a weekend that will leave lasting memories for Scott’s legion of fans and for any concertgoers who miss the feel and energy of the live show due to the pandemic robbing many of that outlet for over a year and change.

The theme for Astroworld 2021 is “Open Your Eyes To A Whole New Universe” and the lineup will be meticulously curated by Scott himself and fans can expect to see rock star energy from all performers and set designs that will match the expectation of fans.

As the festival’s headlining act, Scott won’t disappoint in terms of performance and theatrics and while we don’t know yet who will join Scott on the Astroworld stages, his address book is stacked with some of the game’s best and brightest.

Passes for Astroworld Festival 2021 will be available on May 5 at 10 AM CT at AstroworldFest.com. Two-day General Admission and VIP packages will be available. Portions of the ticket sales will go towards the Cactus Jack Foundation which supports the educational endeavors of young people.

Check out the trailer for Astroworld Festival below.

Photo: WENN

Travis Scott Announces Return Of Astroworld Festival On 29th Birthday  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

