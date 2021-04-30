Indianapolis Colts
Colts Select Michigan Defensive End Kwity Paye 21st Overall In The 2021 NFL Draft

Paye, 6-foot-3, 261 pound lineman had 97 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, and a forced fumble during 28 game career with the Michigan Wolverines

The Indianapolis Colts looked to improving the front line, selecting Michigan Defensive End Kwity Paye with the 21st section of the 2021 NFL Draft. Paye, 6-foot-3, 261 pound lineman had 97 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, and a forced fumble during 28 game career with the University of Michigan Wolverines.

Colts GM Chris Ballard spoke about Paye’s work ethic and history saying, “What his backstory tells you is this kid, he’s got some survival skills and when it gets hard in this league, he’s going to be able to handle it.” “This is a hard league. It’s hard and you’re going to fail. Players are going to fail. You’re going to have some bad moments and you gotta have something in side of you that allows you to push through it.”

Check out Paye’s highlights below! Welcome to Indy!

