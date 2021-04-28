Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion “On Me Remix,” Snoop Dogg ft. J Black “Look Around” & More | Daily Visuals

Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion heat things up in the cold and Snoop Dogg still throwing up his set. Today's Daily Visuals.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Lil Baby Visits His "Trapper of the Year" Exhibit At The Trap Music Museum

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

It’s been a few months since Lil Baby’s Megan The Stallion assisted “On Me” hit the airwaves and got the people to bouncing. Now that the single is certified gold, it’s time for a video to accompany the commercial hit.

For the visuals of their collaboration “On Me Remix,” Lil Baby and Megan utilize CGI to place them on icy mountains and active volcanoes. A song of fire and ice forreal, b.

From the new school to the OG teachers, Snoop Dogg returns to give everyone a taste of how far Hip-Hop done came as he gives us the retro vibes for his clip to “Look Around.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from R.A. The Rugged Man featuring Slug of Atmosphere and Eamon, Kris Madjick, and more.

LIL BABY FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – “ON ME REMIX”

SNOOP DOGG FT. J BLACK – “LOOK AROUND”

CORDAE – “DREAM IN COLOR”

R.A. THE RUGGED MAN FT. SLUG OF ATMOSPHERE & EAMON – “GOLDEN OLDIES”

KRIS MADJICK – “I AM NOT YOUR ENEMY”

SNOW THA PRODUCT – “NEVER BE ME”

SLIM THUG – “KNOCKING ON MY DOOR”

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion “On Me Remix,” Snoop Dogg ft. J Black “Look Around” & More | Daily Visuals  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 weeks ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 3 weeks ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 3 weeks ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 1 month ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close