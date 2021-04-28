DJ Khaled Shares Tracklist For New Album

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

It’s always exciting when we get new music. Now our excitement has grown with much anticipation of DJ Khaled’s new album “Khaled Khaled”. Which anytime somebody doubles something you know they serious. Like there’s a difference when your significant other is mad and when they are MAD MAD, you know? So we are expecting great things from this album that comes out Friday April 30th and is filled with some of the biggest names in the game! You got features from Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Da Baby, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone and MORE! And as excited as we all are no one is more excited than DJ Khaled himself. Look at his reaction when he got the Justin Timberlake vocals.

Take a look at the list and comment which track you are looking forward to the most!

