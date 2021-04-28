Music
HomeMusic

DJ Khaled Shares Tracklist For New Album

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

It’s always exciting when we get new music.  Now our excitement has grown with much anticipation of DJ Khaled’s new album “Khaled Khaled”.  Which anytime somebody doubles something you know they serious.  Like there’s a difference when your significant other is mad and when they are MAD MAD, you know?  So we are expecting great things from this album that comes out Friday April 30th and is filled with some of the biggest names in the game! You got features from Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Da Baby, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone and MORE! And as excited as we all are no one is more excited than DJ Khaled himself.  Look at his reaction when he got the Justin Timberlake vocals.

 

Take a look at the list and comment which track you are looking forward to the most!

DJ Khaled , Drake , justin bieber , Justin Timberlake , new music

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 weeks ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 3 weeks ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 3 weeks ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 1 month ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close