Toyota Indiana adding 1,400 jobs with multimillion-dollar investment

PRINCETON, Ind. (WISH) — Toyota on Wednesday announced the addition of 1,400 jobs and a multimillion-dollar investment at it’s Princeton, Indiana, auto-manufacturing plant.

The announcement came just before Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana (TMMI) celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The additional jobs and the $803-million investment will help the company prepare to introduce two new SUVs, one of which will bring the Lexus line to Toyota Indiana. The new vehicles will be announced at a later date, according to a press release sent to News 8.

The new vehicles will join an electrified product portfolio aimed at Toyota’s mission of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.

“Over the past 20 years, Toyota has led the way with more electrified vehicles on the road than all automakers combined,” said Ted Ogawa, president and CEO of Toyota Motor North America, in a press release sent to News 8. “This investment and new vehicle line-up will allow us to continue our work with electrification, expand our portfolio to around 70 models globally by 2025, and meet the needs of our customers while we accelerate towards carbon neutrality.”

The additional 1,400 jobs will help the automaker take on the production of the new vehicles.

“Selecting Toyota Indiana for this opportunity shows the confidence Toyota has in our employees to take on new and exciting challenges,” said Leah Curry, TMMI president. “Expanding our Toyota family by 1,400 is a challenge we are eager to accept. This is a testament to the strong workforce in the Southwest Indiana region. We’re waiting with open arms to welcome new people and products to the family and can’t wait to get started.”

TMMI began producing Tundras in 1998 and has since received more than $6.5 billion in investments from Toyota. Currently, the Princeton automaker assembles all-hybrid Sienna minivans, Highlander/Highlander Hybrid SUVs and Sequoia full-size SUVs.

The plant is able to assemble more than 420,000 vehicles every year.

 

by: Jess Vermeulen

