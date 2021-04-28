WATCH: Eliott King Gets His Copy Of MLB The Show ’21

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

One of the hottest games is out right now with MLB The Show ’21. And this week (4/26/21-4/30/21) you can win a copy with me at 4p. This game has something for everybody! It’s on both Xbox and Playstation and is cross platform so you can play with your friends no matter what system they have. You can create yourself and work your way up from the minor league. You can build your dream team with Diamond Dynasty. If you’re just a casual player or hardcore it is super fun for everyone. Now if I can just get my copy open I can actually enjoy it.

