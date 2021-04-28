Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

La La Slays On The Cover Of Schön! Magazine

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
T.O. Green Signing Party Hosted By La La Anthony

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

La La Anthony’s swag was turned all the way up on the cover of Schön! Magazine’s 40th #AllAboutMusic Issue. The author, actress, television personality, producer, and businesswoman posed effortlessly on the cover while decked out in a custom D.Haleter snakeskin ensemble paired with a black satin blend turban fashioned by J.R. Malpere.  

On Instagram, The Shade Room shared two additional looks from Lala’s stunning magazine shoot.  In one photo, Lala wowed us in a custom wavy paneled purple bodysuit by House of Jewell Couture, paired with matching purple over-the-knee Balenciaga boots, and Y/Project hoop earrings.  In the second look, she gracefully posed in a shimmery Bronx and Banco crop top and wrap skirt, a Helen Yarmak pink ostrich feather coat, and Monika Chiang heels. All of Lala’s looks were styled by Anthony Pedraza.     

Lala Anthony has been blessed with longevity in the music/entertainment business.  In the early 2000s, she burst on the scene with her beautiful smile and infectious personality as an MTV Veejay on Total Request Live.  In this 40th issue of Schön! Magazine she not only stuns in chic garments, but she also gives readers an in-depth look into her career journey.  From her humble beginnings as an intern at Hot 97 to becoming a renaissance woman, Lala lays it all out.  She also speaks on how she now uses her experiences and celebrity to open doors for others. 

RELATED STORIES:

La La Anthony Debuted A Fiery Red New Do In Stylish Social Media Flicks

La La Debuts Sexy Red Hair Just In Time For Fall

La La Slays On The Cover Of Schön! Magazine  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 weeks ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 3 weeks ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 3 weeks ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 1 month ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close