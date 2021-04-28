Indy
Apple to open distribution center in Hendricks County

Apple announced plans Monday to open a distribution center in Hendricks County, which will employ nearly 500 people by the end of 2024.

The $100 million facility in Clayton will be operated by XPO Logistics Supply Chain, which has already begun hiring for open positions.

“We’re thrilled to join Apple in creating hundreds of jobs in this next-generation distribution center,” said Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics – Europe. “Our team of experts will use the latest technology to quickly fulfill personalized versions of Apple’s iconic products for consumers.”

Apple said in a news release the facility will help it accelerate delivery times in Indiana and around the country.

The Cupertino, California-based company also plans to invest $430 billion and add 20,000 new jobs across the United States over the next five years.

Source: WRTV.com

Apple to open distribution center in Hendricks County  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

