Billie Eilish Announces New Album Release Date

Grammy Winner Billie Eilish announced her release date of her sophomore album. And on top of that announced when her new single is going to drop after teasing a clip just yesterday.  The new album is dropping July 30th!  And the new single is dropping Thursday 12 noon est/9am pst!  Billie said, ” I’ve never felt so much love for a project than I do this one.”

 

However Ariana Grande fans saw the new cover art and felt it looked a lot like the “Sweetener” cover art.  But most of those fans were just excited for what that means for Billie!  We know how good the “Sweetener” album was and if it is like that then that means it’s only good news for Billie!

 

 

Source: https://www.elitedaily.com/p/these-tweets-comparing-billie-eilishs-happier-than-ever-ariana-grandes-sweetener-covers-are-a-lot-75106207

Ariana Grande , Billie Eilish , Happier Than Ever , new music

Close