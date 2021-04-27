Justin Bieber Performs “Peaches” With Class Instruments

Music
Justin Bieber has been enjoying a lot of success with his latest album “Justice.”  And he’s been performing everywhere!  He’s performed for students coming back to school, in front of inmates in a prison, on top of a roof in Paris, literally everywhere!  I guess he’s getting ready for when he goes back on tour and has to perform in front of millions.  Monday night he joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on The Tonight Show for a special performance of “Peaches.”  One of Fallon’s best bits is playing popular songs while using only class instruments.  Honestly this should have been the version Bieber used when he performed in front of a school.  Check it out!

 

 

 

