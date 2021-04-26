WATCH: Dua Lipa Performs Duets With Elton John

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

The Oscars took place last night (4/25/21) and of course like most things looked a little bit different than what we are used to due to the pandemic and Covid-19 precautions. But that didn’t stop music icon Elton John from hosting his Oscars Pre Party. This year he had to host a virtual party but it still didn’t lack star power as he brought along one of the hottest pop stars out right now in Dua Lipa. The pre-party has become a tradition as it is for a good cause and raises money for Elton John’s AIDS foundation. People could be a part of the virtual party by purchasing tickets for $20 and you could see the star studded event. Dua Lipa did a solo performance but then Elton John joined her performing duets of “Bennie And The Jets” and “Love Again”. It’s pretty incredible to see to stars from different generations perform together. Check them out below.

Source: https://www.stereogum.com/2145497/watch-dua-lipa-elton-john-sing-bennie-and-the-jets-love-again-together-at-oscars-watch-party/news/

