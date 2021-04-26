Billie Eilish Teases New Song With Video

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Billie Eilish teased us last week and simply said “Things are coming”. That’s so vague! That could mean anything from a new album to a possible pregnancy! Luckily she didn’t let us sit too long in speculation as she dropped a video teasing a new song. If you watched her documentary you might’ve caught a glimpse of the new song entitled “Happier Than Ever”. People are waiting patiently for her to drop her follow up album to “When we all fall asleep where do we go?” which won more Grammy’s than she could even hold. Hopefully this is a sign that the new album is coming soon! Check out her teaser clip below!

Source: https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/pop/9563087/billie-eilish-happier-than-ever-new-song-tease/

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: