Indy’s Connection: Exploring the City’s Impact on Authors w/Indiana Humanities, Feeling Grief w/MHAI

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Claire Mauschbaugh, Events and Communications Associate with Indiana Humanities, about the organization and its programs including newly launched Bookmark Indy. Claire also talked about how the organization impacts people across the state.

For the second part of the show, Emily spoke with David Berman, Vice President of Harm Reduction and Crisis Stabilization Services with Mental Health America of Indiana. They talked about how people process grief when it impacts them directly and when something happens in the community. David shared some resources to help people with grief and mental health as well.

You can call 2-1-1 locally to find resources or visit bewellindiana.com.

You can also find more resources for mental health, depression, and suicide prevention here or by visiting our mental health resources tab under News + Features.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

