Tiger Woods Up On Crutches 2 Months After Car Accident

Tiger Woods is still standing. Two months after a severe car crash that left him with a shattered leg, the golf legend shared a picture of himself on his two feet, with the help of crutches.

“My course is coming along faster than I am . But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend,” wrote Woods for the caption. Besides the crutches, and the assistance of his trusty sidekick, he also has a huge medical brace on his lower right leg, ankle and foot.

Woods was driving in Rancho Palos Verdes in late February when he drove his SUV into a tree at close to 80 mph. He reportedly suffered comminuted open fractures in his leg, which required surgery and clearly requires extensive rehab.

“In the last few days, I received word from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that their investigation regarding my traffic accident back on February 23rd in Los Angeles has been completed and closed,” said Woods in a statement released on April 7 shortly after the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department released info on the cause of the crash—speeding. “I am so grateful to both of the good Samaritans who came to assist me and called 911. I am also thankful to the LASD deputies and L.A. firefighter/paramedics, especially L.A. sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzalez and LAFD Engine Co #106 fire paramedics Smith and Gimenez, for helping me so expertly at the scene and getting me safely to the hospital.”

According to TMZ, Woods is getting himself together and recovering at one of his homes in Florida. When the severity of his injuries were revealed, many were speculating about whether or not Woods would ever play golf again. This photo seems like a signal that he plans to get back on the course sooner than later.

After years of struggling on the pro circuit, Woods won the TOUR Championship in 2018, his first PGA win in five years. Nevertheless, Woods was still Team MAGA, so there’s that.

We sincerely wish him a speedy recovery, though.

