Lil Nas X Remakes “Montero” Using Only His Voice (Video)

Lil Nas X has been surrounded in controversy since the release of his song and video of “Montero (Call Me Be Your Name).  It was even threatened to be taken off all streaming platforms.  It hasn’t been fully explained what the issue is with the song.  My guess would be that there’s some kind of copyright issue if the music involved some kind of sampling.  That’s just pure speculation but with him remaking the song with his voice and no instruments seems to address that kind of issue.  Or maybe he’s just flexing his musical talents and shows he can handle all the roles of the song.  It still sounds amazing.  You would think it would be some knock off version that an acapella group would try to pull off, but it turned out great.  Check it out!

 

 

Close