The Weeknd & Ariana Grande Drop “Save Your Tears” Remix

The two had been teasing this remix all week. Ariana Grande posted a black screen with her singing some of the vocals for the remix.

The Weeknd posted pictures of Ariana Grande in the Studio.

Just tease after tease after tease! And now it is finally here! They even dropped a fully animated video to go along with it. The video shows an animated Ariana getting manufactured on an assembly line putting her together piece by piece. We always love when these two get together. I mean remember “Love Me Harder”? That song still goes! But check out the remix and let us know what you think in the comments?

