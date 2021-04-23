Caitlyn Jenner Has Officially Thrown Her Hat Into The Governors Race

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

L.A proved too much for the man, (he couldn’t make it), so he’s leaving the life he’s come to know, he said he’s going back to find, what’s left of his world the world he left behind not so long ago. Caitlyn Jenner is throwing her hat into the governors race.

What does the Midnight Train to Georgia have to do with anything? Well that’s the music that started playing in my head when I heard the news.

Bruce Jenner was an Olympic star, married to a Kardashian in L.A. home to the stars but that lifestyle proved too much for him so he made the transition to being Caitlyn Jenner leaving all that other stuff behind to get on to a new life with her own truths. (Sounds kind of like the story Glady’s Knight & the Pips told in Midnight Train to Georgia )

So when the state of California decided to shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, Caitlyn Jenner was smoking mad at the Governor for the decision he made, so Cait then decided instead of complaining about the decision the California Democratic leader made, that anything he can do she can do better which includes being Governor. (2 songs in blog I’m on a roll)

Now long time republican Caitlyn Jenner is following in the foot steps of another celebrity, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and is throwing up her hat, much like Mary Tyler Moore, by announcing via her social media that she is officially running for Governor of California.

She’s gonna make it after all ♫

Take a look at Cailyn Jenner’s post below

