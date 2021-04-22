Music
WATCH: Miley Cyrus Pulls Prank on The Kid Laroi

I’m not even sure how Miley Cyrus pulled this prank off. (Unless it’s a completely staged video just for the sake of promotion which in that case I totally get)  Even if that’s the case it’s still a pretty funny video.  Miley Cyrus and The Kid Laroi have been leaving tiny bread crumbs on the internets teasing their upcoming remix of “Without You”.  But in this prank Miley hides in the backseat of The Kid Laroi’s car.  She then proceeds to take a video of herself and him, then sends him the aforementioned video to show that she is inside his car.  His reaction is priceless!

 

And they let us know that the remix will be dropping April 30!

 

