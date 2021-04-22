Indy
Capacity announced for first Indianapolis Indians home games since 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indians will have 25% fan capacity allowed at games through the end of May, the team announced Thursday.

The team also announced that single-game tickets for their six-game homestand May 11-16 will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

They will be the first home games at Victory Field since 2019 after the coronavirus pandemic forced Minor League Baseball to cancel the season in 2020.

“We are appreciative of the guidance and leadership shown from the Marion County Public Health Department throughout the pandemic and are thankful that with its approval, our passionate fans can safely return to Victory Field for our first homestand,” said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager, in a press release to News 8 Thursday. “We truly look forward to welcoming fans and Indians baseball back to Victory Field as we celebrate our beautiful ballpark’s 25th anniversary.”

The team will release Victory Field’s capacity allowance and ticket information as the season progresses. Those details will be unveiled once they are approved for games that take place from June through September.

Victory Field can accommodate 3,450 fans at 25% capacity, the team said. New safety protocols for game days were also released and include:

  • Face coverings required for all fans over the age of 2 years old
  • Face coverings may be removed when eating and drinking in ticketed seat location
  • Seating options will be sold in pods of 2, 4, or 6 so ensure social distancing
  • Concessions stands will be cashless
  • Digital ticketing system implemented to provide safe, convenient, secure way for fans to use and share tickets
  • Contactless entry for fans entering Victory Field

Source: Jess Vermeulen

