Justin Bieber Teams Up With Bill Nye The Science Guy For Earth Day: The Musical

Some of the biggest names not only in music but in entertainment come together to do something special for Earth Day.  The video starts with Justin Bieber reaching out to Bill Nye the Science Guy about a possible collaboration.  Then the stars just start pouring in!  Zac Efron, Maluma, Tori Kelly, The D’Amelios, Steve Aoki and so many more come together to support the project.  Plus Bill Nye shares some helpful tips on how we can help the earth.  Like they said in the video, “A musical about Earth Day sounds crazy, but so did Hamilton at first”.  Will this be the next Broadway sensation? Check out the video below

 

